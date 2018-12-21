New health scare for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as doctors remove cancerous nodules from her lung

The Supreme Court announced Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery in New York to have two cancerous nodules removed from her lung.
The court said the nodules were discovered when doctors ran tests on the 85-year-old justice when she was being treated for a rib fracture at George Washington University Hospital.
“Both nodules removed during the surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation,” according to the thoracic surgeon who performed the procedure, Dr. Valerie W. Rusch, the court’s statement said. “Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease. Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”
The surgery took place at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The justice is resting comfortably and is expected to remain at the hospital “for a few days,” the statement said.
“Currently, no further treatment is planned,” the statement added.
Ginsburg has had cancer on two previous occasions and recovered fully.