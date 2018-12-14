GOP candidate in disputed N.C. race sought out controversial campaign operative, despite warnings on his tactics

Harris also interacted regularly with Dowless during the 2018 primary campaign, according to Jeff Smith, a former Dowless associate who gave him office space during the spring primary and saw him nearly daily. Smith told the Post that Dowless spoke often of talking to Harris by telephone about the mail-in absentee-ballot program. Much like Johnson in 2016, Harris defeated Pittenger in the primary with an overwhelming performance among mail-in voters in Bladen, which he won 437-17.