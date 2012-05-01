Advertisement Politics Obama makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan May 01, 2012 | 4:02 PM President Obama arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday, marking the first anniversary of the raid that resulted in the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Obama met with Afghan President Hamid Karzai and signed a strategic partnership agreement. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Joe Biden woos voters and scoops up campaign cash in Los Angeles PHOTOS Joe Biden enters the presidential race, testing whether his time has come — or come and gone Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya