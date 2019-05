Emails released as a result of a subpoena on New Jersey's "Bridgegate" scandal have linked one of Gov. Chris Christie's top staffers to the controversial closure of multiple lanes on the George Washington Bridge in September that led to massive traffic problems in the town of Fort Lee, N.J. The town's mayor, Mark Sokolich, had refused to back Christie's reelection bid, and has alleged that the road closures were a punitive measure.