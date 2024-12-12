Ryan Destiny on ‘Fire Inside’; Sean Baker and Mikey Madison break down ‘Anora’ ending

In the latest episode of The Envelope video podcast, Ryan Destiny describes the challenges of making boxing movie “The Fire Inside” and Sean Baker and Mikey Madison explain how they fine-tuned the action, comedy and drama of “Anora.”