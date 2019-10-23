Sign up for our Essential Arts newsletter

Newsletter Your essential guide to the arts in L.A. Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What to expect

Every week, Essential Arts covers the depth and breadth of Southern California’s complex cultural sphere: The latest biennial, the avant-garde building design, a groundbreaking opera and the Pulitzer Prize-winning play — along with all the bits of related news emerging from the region and beyond.

This begins with the voices of our award-winning critics, who bring a depth of reporting and experience to the region’s cultural scene: Christopher Knight’s profound knowledge of art in Los Angeles, Mark Swed’s long-time immersion in classical music, and Charles McNulty’s deep understanding of theater, able to identify the idea that stays with you long after the performance is over.

But it also includes our reporting: Investigations, profiles, interviews, photo essays and explanatory pieces produced by a team of long-time journalists who know what’s happening in the creative corners of L.A. — and beyond.

Your host

Carolina A. Miranda is a Los Angeles Times staff writer covering a wide gamut of culture, including visual art, architecture and film, not to mention performance art cabaret divas.

Her work often looks at how art intersects with politics, gender and race — from the ways in which artists are tackling the U.S.-Mexico border to the ways in which art intersects with development and gentrification.

She is a regular contributor to KCRW’s “Press Play” and was a winner of the 2017 Rabkin Prize in Visual Arts Journalism.

