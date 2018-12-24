Essential California: A new type of united government in Sacramento

For the first time since the shooting, the owner of Borderline Bar and Grill hosted a dance for his old customers. Borderline’s brown stucco building in Thousand Oaks has been off limits since the shooting Nov. 7. Instead, on Thursday, more than 1,000 people — including many survivors and parents of some victims — gathered in their cowboy boots eight miles east in Agoura Hills, in a bar called The Canyon. But as the music played and the room filled, many felt the old Borderline warmth. Los Angeles Times