Essential California: How an L.A. terror plot was thwarted

“I’m 75 years old. My parents took me to Lake Arrowhead when I was 6 or 7. In those days, the public was allowed to sit on the lake beach and swim in the lake. Today, lake access is only for residents. However, before the fires, and the restrictions, Lake Arrowhead was quaint and beautiful and special and full of trees and the most wonderful place my 6-year-old self had ever seen. Sixty years later, I returned to the lake and, although the town had grown and things had changed in many ways, I was still enchanted by its beauty.”