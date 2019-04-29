Essential California: In Poway, people of faith grapple with fear

They immediately thought of the Chabad, just down the street from their house. Poway, where the children's book author and her ophthalmologist husband have lived for 29 years, is not a place where one typically hears the pop-pop-pop of gunfire. It is an affluent suburb, where red tile roofs peek out over the barrier walls that separate big, tree-lined boulevards from the cul-de-sacs. There are American flags and rose bushes and residential streets calm enough to keep your free-standing basketball hoop stationed at the edge of the driveway, ready for kids to play in the road. It is the safest city in San Diego County, a place with good people and good schools, according to residents. “We always thought we were so hidden back here,” Lori Frank, the cantor at Adat Shalom, said of the suburb.