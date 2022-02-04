Sign up for L.A. on the Record

Newsletter Get the lowdown on L.A. politics In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What to expect

As a momentous year in Los Angeles politics gets underway, there will be a lot of hot air, lofty rhetoric and ambitious policy proposals coming from candidates. We’re launching a newsletter to help you make sense of it all.

Each Saturday morning, L.A. on the Record will be in your inbox to offer thoughtful context, dishy tidbits, occasional deep dives and a healthy dose of palace intrigue. You can sign up above or at our newsletters center .

The first open mayoral primary in nearly a decade is mere months away in June, along with numerous other competitive races across the city and county. Your vote will matter more than ever as the city confronts crises including homelessness, housing affordability and competing visions for the city’s future.

Our team

The L.A. Times City Hall team writing this newsletter is a mix of transplants and native Angelenos who are experts in the subjects that matter. We all are invested in the future of this city and want voters to know what’s what when they head to the ballot box.

L.A. on the Record is for avid politics watchers, but it’s also for those who simply care about our city and need some help keeping track of what’s happening and why it matters.