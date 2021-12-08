Sign up for Totally Worth It, and be your money’s boss

Newsletter Be your money's boss Learn how to make a budget and take control of your finances with the Totally Worth It eight-week newsletter course. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Do you want to be in control of your money instead of the other way around?

Do you feel like you make too much money to feel so broke all the time?

Do you want to get serious about your debt and save up for bigger expenses?

Do you want to stop worrying that a trip to Starbucks will make your rent check bounce?

You’re in the right place.

Over the course of eight weeks, the Totally Worth It newsletter will cover how to start budgeting and keep at it; how to pay down debt and spend less money; how to save for big things like weddings, trips and houses; and more.

Sign up for the Totally Worth It newsletter course from the Los Angeles Times. (Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

Your host

Jessica Roy is her friends’ go-to person for personal finance advice.

Several years ago, that was not the case. She woke up on New Year’s Day 2017 with a big resolution: to finally take control of her money, make a budget and stick to it, stop wasting cash on silly things, pay off debts and start saving for a house.

She didn’t know exactly how to do it, but she knew she didn’t want to spend another year tossing and turning and worrying. So she buckled down, picking budgeting software, paying down credit card and other debt, even getting to the point of successfully buying a home.

Jessica Roy (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

With the Totally Worth It newsletter, she’s going to help you get on the same path. Imagine your best friend coming over with a bottle of wine and her laptop to sit down with you and really, truly get you to tackle your money stuff. That’s Jessica!

Sign up for Totally Worth It today. Because you are totally worth it!