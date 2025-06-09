Prep Rally: The best high school tournaments to watch this summer

Quarterback Brady Smigiel (left) and his new offensive coordinator, former Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, will be busy this summer putting in the Newbury Park offense.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. The summer season has begun. Let’s examine what to look for.

Summer fun

Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman, a USC commit, leads the defending Division 1 champion Monarchs.



(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The 2025-26 season starts with a busy summer of preparation, when freshmen and transfers get their first looks from coaches in the off season. Football teams have begun competing in seven on seven events, hitting the weight room and beginning the process of getting into shape for the start of the season Aug. 22.

Advertisement

Fans wanting to get a sneak peek at this season’s fall stars, here are some tournaments to watch.

Our annual Battle at the Beach is officially set for July 12th and it’s packed with talent once again pic.twitter.com/HN4KDirI1s — Edison Football ⚡️ (@EdisonChargerFB) June 5, 2025

The L.A. Chargers are hosting a tournament June 14 in El Segundo. Arroyo High also has a tournament June 14. Palos Verdes has a tournament June 21. The Saugus tournament is June 21 at Central Park. St. John Bosco, Mission Viejo, Simi Valley and Baldwin Park are having tournaments June 28. Edison’s Battle at the Beach is July 12 and a must-see event. Long Beach Poly is hosting a tournament July 19 that includes Mater Dei, which is also in the Mission Viejo tournament.

Advertisement

In basketball, the California LIVE tournament for girls is June 12-14 in Roseville and for boys June 27-29 at Ladera Sports Center and San Juan Hills High. The Section 7 tournament for boys is June 20-22 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds and June 13-14 for girls. The War on the Floor tournament is June 19-22 at Chaminade and El Camino Real. The Maranatha tournament is June 9-14. The Fairfax tournament is June 16-21.

Maranatha Summer Block Party games at Maranatha, Pasadena, and La Salle High Schools! pic.twitter.com/JJHf8zHNAv — Maranatha HS Boys Basketball (@MaranathaBBBall) June 6, 2025

Advertisement

In baseball, the Area Code tournament featuring class of 2026 and 2027 players is Aug. 6-11 at Blair Field in Long Beach. The Area Code underclass tournament is Aug. 1-5.

Remember Southern Section schools have to take a mandatory two-week dead period in each sport, where coaches are not allowed to work with athletes.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Baseball

James Clark of St. John Bosco gets a triple against Patrick Henry. (Steve Galluzzo)

St. John Bosco culminated the greatest baseball season in school history by winning the Southern California Division I regional. The Braves previously won the Trinity League title and the Southern Section Division 1 championship. From shortstop James Clark to relief pitcher Jack Champlin, coach Andy Rojo’s Braves finished 30-4 and beat one top team after another. Here’s a report on their final win.

If you want an early look at top teams for 2026, here they are: 1. St. John Bosco, 2. Harvard-Westlake, 3. Corona, 4. Norco, 5. JSerra.

Two awards for Seth Hernandez

Pitcher Seth Hernandez leads No. 1-ranked Corona. (Nick Koza)

It’s awards season, and Corona pitcher Seth Hernandez is going to be busy. Last week, he was named the state player of the year by Gatorade, then the national player of the year by Gatorade.

You can see he's comfortable in his surroundings. pic.twitter.com/RqoDLEO6MV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 6, 2025

Advertisement

Hernandez went 9-1 this season and should be a top pick in next month’s baseball draft.

When they were in high school, I saw Jack McDowell, Bret Saberhagen, Jeff Suppan, Gerrit Cole, Hunter Greene, Paul Skenes. Seth Hernandez is further along than any of them. End of debate. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 6, 2025

He was home schooled until joining Corona his junior year and finished with a two-year mark of 18-1.

Here’s the report and video from the announcement.

Capt. Keeler

Dan Keeler, from the 1994 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame yearbook, will be the commander of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Yearbook.)

For all the push-ups completed, for all the running drills endured and for all the yelling received during his days playing high school football at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High in the 1990s, Dan Keeler is getting the last laugh later this month when he takes command of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in Coronado.

“Now I’m going to have to salute him,” former Notre Dame coach Kevin Rooney quipped.

A story on the impact coaches can have on their players’ lives.

Advertisement

Softball

El Modena finished runner-up in the Division I regional to Chula Vista Mater Dei.

Lots of top teams chose to opt out of participating due to club commitments, graduation and other issues. The CIF intends to hold state championships in softball and baseball soon, so finding a way to get the top teams to participate will be a priority.

The regular season must end sooner to be held before school lets out or the problems will continue.

Golf

Southern California is where golf prodigies Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay first began to receive attention as youths, and 15-year-old Jaden Soong, a member of the Class of 2028 at St. Francis High in La Cañada, is on the same path.

Jaden Soong. Your CIF state golf champion with a 62. St. Francis freshman. pic.twitter.com/YquEI1GOye — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 3, 2025

On Tuesday, he mastered Poppy Hills Country Club, shooting a nine-under 62 to win the CIF state championship in Pebble Beach. He had no bogeys, seven birdies and an eagle. He’s believed to be the youngest to win a CIF individual golf title. PGA winners Cantlay (Servite) and Rickie Fowler (Murrieta Valley) are former winners of the event.

Here’s a look at his amazing performance.

Notes . . .

Sydney Douglas, who was a 6-foot-7 starting freshman for Ontario Christian’s championship girls basketball team, has transferred to Corona Centennial. . . .

John Andrade is the new soccer coach at Viewpoint. . . .

Offensive lineman Anthony Rodriguez of Long Beach Poly has committed to San Jose State. . . .

Junior receiver Gavin Honore of Mater Dei has committed to Georgia. . . .

Former Hart, UCLA and major leaguer Trevor Brown is the new baseball coach at West Ranch. He was known for his versatility, playing everything from catcher to the infield. . . .

Advertisement

St. Francis basketball coach Todd Wolfson will also be the school’s interim athletic director. Matt Luderer has been on leave while battling an illness. . . .

Gina Hairapetian has resigned after 22 years as softball coach at Chaminade. . . .

Offensive lineman Josh Haney from JSerra has committed to Fresno State.

From the archives: Ralphy Velazquez

Ralphy Velazquez during his Huntington Beach days. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Ralphy Velazquez, a former Huntington Beach baseball standout, is playing in the Cleveland Guardians organization. The 2023 first-round draft pick has eight home runs this season in the minors playing in high-A ball.

Here’s a story from 2023 discussing his power potential.

Recommendations

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on skateboarders in their 50s and 60s.

From the Los Angeles Times, a story on Palisades High allowing its graduates to enjoy the Hollywood Bowl as the site for its ceremony with some celebrity speakers.

From the Los Angeles Times, the story of a high school track runner being disqualified at the state track championships for using a fire extinguisher.

Advertisement

From On3, a story on the new NIL rules approved by a judge for college athletics.

Tweets you might have missed

Congratulations to Senior Nate Lewis (football and baseball) representing Villa Park as one of the three Century Conference athletes of the year! Nate receiving his award from Southern Section Commissioner Mike West. pic.twitter.com/wPLb6TgQeR — Villa Park Athletics (@VPHSathletics) June 3, 2025

Coach Asante thinks he's got another James Boyd. https://t.co/XQPfnzkQAr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 4, 2025

The CIF academic team champions. pic.twitter.com/QhHQv0S5We — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 4, 2025

Grandpa captured this moment. The Call brothers embracing after one won and the other lost UCLA vs UC Irvine. Phoenix and Chase. pic.twitter.com/4ADuBRyJRE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 5, 2025

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom look back at the Southern Section championships in baseball and softball and recap the state championships in track and field. pic.twitter.com/GslzvkyGlk — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) June 6, 2025

Advertisement

Honored to be at a mass at St. Genevieve honoring the late Robert F. Kennedy with members of the Kennedy family in attendance. pic.twitter.com/iAsXFnaWQO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 6, 2025

A new era of college sports starts now.



🔗 https://t.co/zi5uTKf06M pic.twitter.com/U5kBVv9jfr — NCAA (@NCAA) June 7, 2025

Breaking: Rancho Christian bolsters its roster with the addition of a talented quartet of guards and wings:



2027 G Jeremiah Profit and 2028 G Josiah Profit (Temecula Valley)



2027 W Tony Rutledge and 2028 G Jaizahn Lewis (Murrieta Valley) pic.twitter.com/bBwM9B0SyT — Aaron Burgin (@FullTimeHoops1) June 7, 2025

All-Trinity League baseball with correct spellings. pic.twitter.com/eqKqyhr8sq — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 8, 2025

UCLA baseball players stopped by pediatric ward of UCLA hospital Friday night just to say hello. The Brande family was so appreciative for making their 15-year-old boy being treated for cancer feel supported. This little gesture made a huge impact. pic.twitter.com/sy3SdlFwql — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 8, 2025

Advertisement

After blasting 5 HRs en route to winning the Corvallis Regional MVP last weekend, Trent Caraway crushes a Grand Slam way out to LCF to extend Oregon State's lead to a commanding 11-3. Caraway has been flat-out unconscious in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/pvAtG4bPM4 — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) June 9, 2025

Until next time....

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .