Sign up for our Times of Troy newsletter

Newsletter Fight on! Are you a true Trojans fan? Get our Times of Troy newsletter for USC insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What to expect

USC sports is embarking on arguably the most transformative year in the Trojans’ history. Join Ryan Kartje for a behind-the-scenes look at USC’s move to the Big Ten, its efforts to keep up in the name, image and likeness era, get to know emerging stars in a wide range of USC sports and more.

Your host:

Ryan Kartje: Kartje is the USC beat writer at The Times. He has earned Associated Press Sports Editor and Los Angeles Press Club honors for his coverage of the Trojans, including breaking the news former USC athletic director Mike Bohn was resigning amid previously un-reported questions about his staff management. He also was nationally recognized for his investigation of toxic culture and body shaming within the USC Song Girls program. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously worked for the Southern California News Group, Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.