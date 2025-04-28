The Times of Troy: A position-by-position look at the USC football team

Hi, everyone! I’m Ryan Kartje, your USC beat writer at The Times, here with one last dispatch from the Times of Troy newsletter before our summer break. The transfer portal is officially closed. Spring football at USC is officially behind us. The college sports calendar is finally slowing to a crawl. Which means it’s the end of the line for this debut season of the Times of Troy.

Writing this newsletter has been one of the more enjoyable parts of the job over the last seven months, and I want to thank you sincerely for reading and subscribing to The Times of Troy this season. It’s been a difficult year for me personally, navigating being a new dad while dealing with my own dad’s passing. So many of you responded with kind words and compassion. It genuinely blew me away.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this first foray into a USC newsletter from The Times. But as we set our sights on Year 2, I want to hear from you, if you have thoughts or suggestions on where to take this space when we return. Feel free to send them my way at ryan.kartje@latimes.com. Or if you just want to rant about USC not holding a spring game, well … I’m here for that too.

Though, as our summer break awaits, the vibes at USC are as good as I can remember in recent memory. The 2026 recruiting class sits atop the national rankings, and momentum is still rising. The Kool-Aid, courtesy of Chad Bowden, runneth over.

Of course all that could look different the next time you read the Times of Troy. But for now, before we go, let’s dive in deep one last time and take full stock, position by position, of where USC football stands heading into summer.

Quarterback

Projected starter: Jayden Maiava

Reserves: Sam Huard, Husan Longstreet

Lincoln Riley didn’t mince words when he said Maiava was “clearly” the No. 1 quarterback. There’s no reason to doubt that will be the case in the fall. The bigger question is who will be the backup? My belief is Huard’s experience puts him ahead of the five-star freshman at the start of the season.

Running back

Projected starter(s): Waymond Jordan (1a); Eli Sanders (1b)

Reserves: Bryan Jackson; Riley Wormley; King Miller; Harry Dalton III

How carries will be divided between them is anyone’s guess at this point, but expect Jordan, the junior college transfer, and Sanders, the big-play transfer from New Mexico, to have major roles in USC’s backfield. Jackson is the wild card here, given the power that he brings to the role. It’s a good problem to have. Riley said earlier in spring that this could be the best backfield of his tenure at USC.

Wide receiver

Projected starters: Ja’Kobi Lane; Makai Lemon; Prince Strachan

Reserves: Xavier Jordan; Jay Fair; Corey Simms; Jaden Richardson; Tanook Hines; Romero Ison

At the top, this is potentially one of the best receiver rooms in the country. Beyond that, there’s not much in the way of proven depth. Lane and Lemon will be relied upon as much as any wideouts in college football, but don’t sleep on Strachan, who, at 6-foot-5, gives USC size on the perimeter. This could be a spot to watch in the portal this spring. But Jordan, a former four-star recruit, is the one to watch in fall camp to see if he can carve out a role as the No. 4 receiver.

Tight end

Projected starter: Lake McRee

Reserves: Walker Lyons; Walter Matthews; Joey Olsen

This is a deep well of talent, to the point that I’m surprised all four are staying put. McRee begins the year as the clear No. 1, but Lyons looks poised to have a bigger role than other No. 2 tight ends have at USC in recent years. He’s the future at the position. Matthews looked massive this spring and seems to have made progress as a receiver too.

Offensive line

Projected starters: Elijah Paige (LT); DJ Wingfield (LG); J’Onre Reed (C); Alani Noa (RG); Tobias Raymond (RT)

Reserve tackles: Justin Tauanuu; Alex Payne; Aaron Dunn; Elijah Valkona; Hayden Treter

Reserve interior: Kilian O’Connor; Micah Banuelos; Kaylon Miller; Willi Wascher

The biggest question mark on this roster, in my opinion, is the offensive line. But the five starters don’t really seem in doubt. Tauanuu could definitely challenge Raymond for the right tackle spot in the fall. Otherwise, the shuffling is mostly in the lower rungs of the depth chart, where very little is certain. The interior is dangerously thin on experience. I’d expect an injury up front would prompt Raymond to shift to wherever he’s needed, with Tauanuu slotting in at right tackle in his stead. The progress of Payne and Dunn will be critical over the course of this season.

Defensive line

Projected starters: Anthony Lucas (DE); Keeshawn Silver (NT); Jamaal Jarrett (DT); Kameryn Fountain (DE)

Reserves: Devan Thompkins (DT); Braylan Shelby (DE) Jahkeem Stewart (DT/DE); Jide Abasiri (DT); Kobe Pepe (NT); Elijah Newby (DE); Floyd Boucard (DT); Cash Jacobsen (DT); Carlon Jones (NT)

Suddenly, the defensive line feels like one of the strengths of this roster. Silver is sure to start at nose tackle, but the interior is so deep now that we don’t have much idea where things stand after that. Thompkins could very well start over Jarrett at defensive tackle, while Abasiri and Stewart, the freshman phenom, will each get snaps. On the edge, Fountain is primed for a breakout season, while Lucas was still recovering from an injury through spring. Shelby will have plenty of chances too. There’s a ton of talent to go around in this room.

Linebacker

Projected starters: Eric Gentry (MLB); Desman Stephens (WLB)

Reserves: Anthony Beavers; Jadyn Walker; Ta’Mere Robinson; Matai Tagoa’i; Garrison Madden; AJ Tuitele

Gentry has All-Big Ten potential, and Stephens is a rising star, but beyond those two starters, USC’s linebacker room is as unproven as any position on the team. Adding Robinson in the portal helps, but he was a rotational option at Penn State last season. Riley guaranteed that Walker will play a role, but we have little idea what to expect from him at that spot. Expect the top two guys to be on the field a lot, while Beavers offers versatility as a former safety.

Cornerback

Projected starters: DJ Harvey; DeCarlos Nicholson

Reserves: Marcelles Williams; Prophet Brown; Braylon Conley; Alex Graham; James Johnson; Trestin Castro; Isaiah Rubin

Riley said recently that cornerback remains the closest position battle on the roster, so there’s plenty of competition still to come. Harvey’s starting role feels assured, but the No. 2 spot is still up in the air. I give the nod to Nicholson, who has the length and speed to be an NFL-caliber corner. But Williams could very well be the starter in September. There’s no nickel listed here because I expect USC to use a lot of three-safety looks, with Kamari Ramsey playing in the slot. But Brown, Graham and Johnson, who turned a lot of heads in spring, are all intriguing options for that spot too.

Safety

Projected starters: Kamari Ramsey; Bishop Fitzgerald; Christian Pierce

Reserves: Kennedy Urlacher; Marquis Gallegos; Steve Miller

The top three seem assured of their spots at the moment. Ramsey could be the top safety in college football this season. Fitzgerald has stepped in seamlessly next to him. Pierce has been on an upward trajectory for a while and appears poised to step into a significant role this season. We don’t know how Urlacher will fit into that equation, but considering he transferred from Notre Dame, I expect he’ll have a role.

Specialists

Kicker: Caden Chittenden

Punter: Sam Johnson

Long snapper: Hank Pepper

Filling the shoes of “Punt God” Eddie Czaplicki is no easy task. But in Chittenden, USC may have found an answer at the placekicker position. He was the highest-scoring kicker in the country last season as a freshman at Nevada Las Vegas.

Extra points

Washington State forward Dayana Mendes is now with the Trojans. (Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

—USC didn’t have a first- or second-round pick in the NFL draft for just the second time since 2002. Jaylin Smith was the first Trojan off the board at pick No. 97, which is the longest USC has had to wait for a selection since before Pete Carroll was coach. USC had three players drafted, as Woody Marks joined Smith in Houston at No. 116 in the fourth round and Jonah Monheim was taken in the seventh round by Jacksonville. But next year, USC should have several players near the top of draft boards. Ja’Kobi Lane has all the tools to be a first-round NFL receiver. Kamari Ramsey should be among the top-rated safeties. And if Eric Gentry can stay healthy and build on his fast start last season, he could very well be a first-round pick. Makai Lemon and Keeshawn Silver could also have scouts watching them closely this fall.

—Lindsay Gottlieb found a big in the transfer portal. So for those of you still holding your breath, it’s OK to exhale now. I promise. Washington State transfer Dayana Mendes committed to USC on Thursday, giving Gottlieb her third portal addition of the offseason. Mendes isn’t exactly Serah Williams, who remains the top uncommitted big in the portal, but Mendes was a West Coast Conference all-freshman selection after 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. USC can use all the help it can get at forward.

—USC baseball, winners of six straight, should reach the 30-win mark this week. That’s the third year in a row and a testament to how Andy Stankiewicz has rebuilt the program. USC hadn’t strung together three 30-win seasons since 2000 to 2002. But in spite of not playing at their own home stadium, these Trojans are in position to make some noise in the postseason. They’re currently among the last teams in the NCAA tournament field, per D1Baseball’s projections. A huge series with UCLA awaits next weekend.

—Sending positive vibes to the Arenas family after five-star USC signee Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car accident last week. Arenas’ life was saved by people who were miraculously on the scene and pulled him from his burning Tesla Cybertruck. There are still many details left to be filled in with this story. But what we do know, via the Arenas family, is that good Samaritans saved a young man’s life.

