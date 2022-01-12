LA Times Today: Nextdoor says it wants to ‘cultivate a kinder world’

The social media app, Nextdoor went public last year, taking the ticker name “KIND.”



But anyone who takes a look at those comments knows first-hand — Nextdoor isn’t always Mister Rogers’ neighborhood.



L.A. Times opinion columnist Robin Abcarian shared how Nextdoor is coaching users to take a more neighborly approach.