Wins, White House and World Series bound again?

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Los Angeles Dodgers win their domestic home opener to begin the season 3-0. Los Angeles Times beat reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández sit down to talk about the game, the season, the not-at-all-hot-button issue of visiting the White House and all of them wonder how many wins the Dodgers need for Dylan not to trash the team.