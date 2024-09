Ed Templeton dives into his archive | @ the Stu

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

It’s always been about “hardcore looking” for Ed Templeton. The photographer, former pro-skateboarder and painter is legendary for capturing the specificity and feeling of being young and sun-bleached in Southern California suburbia. He shares three never-before-seen photos from his archive, and tells us what it’s been like to photograph the kids all these years.