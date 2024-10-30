Dodgers’ bullpen and bats disappear in blowout Game 4 loss to Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 4 of the World Series 11-4 after their bats disappeared and their usually reliable bullpen failed to lock down a win. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris along with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke look at the team going into Game 5 and wonder if the series will end then or go back to Los Angeles.