Richard Williams, ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ animator, dies at 86

Richard Williams
Richard Williams won the Oscar for visual effects for 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”
(Don Fairservice)
By Associated Press
Aug. 17, 2019
8:19 AM
Share

Richard Williams, an Oscar-winning animator whose work on the bouncing cartoon bunny in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” helped blur the boundaries between the animated world and our own, has died in England. He was 86.

Williams had cancer, but he “was still animating and writing till the day he died,” according to his daughter Natasha Sutton Williams.

Williams’ career straddled the “Golden Age of Animation,” which petered out between the 1950s and 1960s, and the rise of computer-assisted animation in the 1990s.

His best-known work remains as director of animation for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” a 1988 film that married live action cinema and cartoons from all eras.

Williams is survived by his wife and longtime collaborator, Imogen Sutton, their two children, and four children from two previous marriages.

