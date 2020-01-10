Actor Harry Hains, son of ‘V’ actress Jane Badler, dies at 27

Australian actor Harry Hains, who made brief appearances in the TV series “American Horror Story,” “The OA” and “Sneaky Pete,” has died. He was 27.

Hains died Tuesday after struggling with mental illness and addiction, his mother, “V” actress and singer Jane Badler, wrote Thursday on Instagram. She did not specify her son’s cause of death.

“A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life,” she added, sharing a montage of photos featuring Hains.

Hains also starred in and produced the 2015 romance “The Surface” and was set to appear in the sci-fi miniseries “Xtra Life” and a thriller titled “Klowns.”

“Fuller House” star John Stamos offered his condolences to Badler and a tribute to the actor in the post’s comments.

“I’m heartbroken. Harry truly was one of the brightest, most charismatic, charming guys I’ve ever met. His sense of humor and kindness helped get me through a dark time and I will forever be grateful,” Stamos wrote. “In the song ‘Starry, Starry Night, Don McLean sings about Vincent Van Gogh. - ‘This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you’ I’m so sorry for your loss, Jane. I will never forget your son.”

A service will be held for Hains at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery at 3 p.m. Sunday.