‘Scrubs’ actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56

Sam Lloyd, the actor best known for playing the hard-luck lawyer Ted Buckland on “Scrubs,” died Thursday from complications of lung cancer. He was 56.

“Rest in peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” said “Scrubs” star Zach Braff Friday on Twitter. “Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

The longtime TV and film actor first received the cancer diagnosis in January 2019 when he sought medical attention for headaches and sudden weight loss.

According to Lloyd’s GoFundMe page, doctors discovered a mass on his brain that was determined to be “too intertwined” to be removed. The cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs before spreading to his liver, spine and jaw.

Samuel Lloyd Jr. was born on Nov. 12, 1963, in Springfield, Vt., to Marianna McGuffin and Samuel Lloyd Sr.

He got his start as an actor early, first as a member of the Green Mountain Trolls, a children’s theater group organized by his mother, and later as a member of the Weston Playhouse, where he continued to perform through 2017.

Besides “Scrubs,” Lloyd appeared in several episodes of “Desperate Housewives” as Dr. Albert Goldfine, as well as on “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “The West Wing,” “Cougar Town,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and the films “Flubber” (1997) and “Galaxy Quest” (1999).

Lloyd was also a musician who played bass guitar in the Butties, a Beatles tribute band, and sang in the Blanks, an a capella group that appeared multiple times on “Scrubs” as the Worthless Peons.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Villalovos, son Weston, stepmother Barbara Lloyd, sisters Laurel Lloyd, Robin Lloyd and Sandy Yaple and his uncle, actor Christopher Lloyd.