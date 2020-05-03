Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Obituaries

‘Scrubs’ actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56

Sam Lloyd arrives at a Season 5 wrap party for "Scrubs" in 2006 in Las Vegas.
Sam Lloyd arrives at a Season 5 wrap party for “Scrubs” in 2006 in Las Vegas.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 3, 2020
10:13 AM
Sam Lloyd, the actor best known for playing the hard-luck lawyer Ted Buckland on “Scrubs,” died Thursday from complications of lung cancer. He was 56.

“Rest in peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” said “Scrubs” star Zach Braff Friday on Twitter. “Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

The longtime TV and film actor first received the cancer diagnosis in January 2019 when he sought medical attention for headaches and sudden weight loss.

According to Lloyd’s GoFundMe page, doctors discovered a mass on his brain that was determined to be “too intertwined” to be removed. The cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs before spreading to his liver, spine and jaw.

Samuel Lloyd Jr. was born on Nov. 12, 1963, in Springfield, Vt., to Marianna McGuffin and Samuel Lloyd Sr.

He got his start as an actor early, first as a member of the Green Mountain Trolls, a children’s theater group organized by his mother, and later as a member of the Weston Playhouse, where he continued to perform through 2017.

Besides “Scrubs,” Lloyd appeared in several episodes of “Desperate Housewives” as Dr. Albert Goldfine, as well as on “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “The West Wing,” “Cougar Town,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and the films “Flubber” (1997) and “Galaxy Quest” (1999).

Lloyd was also a musician who played bass guitar in the Butties, a Beatles tribute band, and sang in the Blanks, an a capella group that appeared multiple times on “Scrubs” as the Worthless Peons.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Villalovos, son Weston, stepmother Barbara Lloyd, sisters Laurel Lloyd, Robin Lloyd and Sandy Yaple and his uncle, actor Christopher Lloyd.

ObituariesTelevision
Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
