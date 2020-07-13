Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Obituaries

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, dies at 59

Zindzi Mandela
Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela, arrives for the London premiere of the movie “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” in 2013.
(Matt Dunham / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 13, 2020
12:45 AM
JOHANNESBURG — 

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died at 59.

State television network the South African Broadcasting Corp. reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white-minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

ObituariesWorld & Nation
