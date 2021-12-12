Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ dies at 80
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview With the Vampire,” died late Saturday at age 80.
Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.
“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” he wrote in the statement.
“Interview With the Vampire,” published in 1976, was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It is also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.
Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement. A public celebration of life is to take place next year.
