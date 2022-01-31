Diego Verdaguer, Argentine singer-songwriter beloved for ballads, dies from COVID-19

Argentine singer-songwriter Diego Verdaguer, whose romantic hits such as “Corazón de papel,” “Yo te amo” and “Volveré” sold almost 50 million copies, has died of complications from COVID-19.

The naturalized Mexican Argentine musician, who was married to singer Amanda Miguel, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his daughter Ana Victoria said in a statement released by Diam Music, Verdaguer’s record company. He was 70.

“With absolute sadness, I regret to inform his fans and friends that today my father left his beautiful body to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life,” his daughter said. “My mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain, so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times.”

Verdaguer dedicated his last blog post to his wife, writing: “I will never tire of dedicating this song to you. You are the thief who stole my heart!” he wrote, referring to his song “Thief.”

Verdaguer contracted COVID-19 in December and was hospitalized, according to the statement. His publicist in Mexico, Claudia López Ibarra, said he was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Yes, he was vaccinated ... but the virus attacked him in the U.S. when the Delta variant was present,” López Ibarra told the AP in a text message.

According to the publicist, Verdaguer frequently traveled to the United States, especially after the birth of Lucca, the eldest son of Ana Victoria, who lives in Los Angeles.

Verdaguer was born in Buenos Aires on April 26, 1951, and debuted as a soloist at 17 with the single “Lejos del amor,” which was followed by others such as “Yo te amo” and “Volveré.”

Since 1980, he had lived in Mexico, a country to which he dedicated his album “Mexicano hasta las Pampas,” which was nominated for two Latin Grammys, and its sequel, “Mexicano hasta las Pampas 2,” as well as the live album “Mexicanísimos.”

“I can tell you, I am more Mexican than anything. I love Mexico, I love what Mexico has meant in my life, I love the opportunities that Mexico has given me,” the artist said in a 2019 interview.

Verdaguer met Miguel when she was 18 and he was 24.

“Amanda Miguel has been my inspiration since I met her,” Verdaguer said. “I really appreciate everything we’ve done together as a couple, as artists, as individuals.”

In 2019, Verdaguer was recognized by the Mexican Society of Authors and Composers with a special award for his 50-year career.

In recent years, Verdaguer made the leap to streaming and accumulated more than 2 million followers on social media platforms.

“You have to evolve spiritually and understand the meaning of life,” Verdaguer said. “We came to live a divine experience, we came to learn, we came to give ourselves, we came to perfect ourselves, we came to give, we came to help, because giving and helping one feels better.”

