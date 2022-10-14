Robbie Coltrane, actor who starred in ‘Harry Potter’ series as Hagrid, dies at 72

Actor Robbie Coltrane, known for portraying the grizzly, but friendly half-giant wizard Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died, The Times can confirm.

Representatives for Coltrane’s talent agency WME told The Times that the actor died Friday at the at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, United Kingdom. No cause of death has been revealed. He was 72.

Coltrane was widely known for starring in the “Harry Potter” franchise, inspired by the books from J.K. Rowling, alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the title role. His first appearance in the book-turned-film series was in 2001 for “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” His additional television and film credits include “Cracker,” “The Comic Strip Presents” and “Tutti Frutti.”

He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alive and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

This story is developing.