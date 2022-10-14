Advertisement
Robbie Coltrane, actor who starred in ‘Harry Potter’ series as Hagrid, dies at 72

“Harry Potter” actor Robbie Coltrane, pictured at the 2012 BFI London Film Festival, has died. He was 72.
(Ki Price / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Actor Robbie Coltrane, known for portraying the grizzly, but friendly half-giant wizard Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died, The Times can confirm.

Representatives for Coltrane’s talent agency WME told The Times that the actor died Friday at the at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, United Kingdom. No cause of death has been revealed. He was 72.

Coltrane was widely known for starring in the “Harry Potter” franchise, inspired by the books from J.K. Rowling, alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the title role. His first appearance in the book-turned-film series was in 2001 for “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” His additional television and film credits include “Cracker,” “The Comic Strip Presents” and “Tutti Frutti.”

He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alive and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

This story is developing.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

