Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, a success on film and in politics, dies at 87

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a member of the British Parliament, has died. She was 87.

Jackson’s agent, Lionel Larner, said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming “‘The Great Escaper,” in which co-starred with Michael Caine.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and ‘70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

British actor Glenda Jackson holds the Oscar she won in 1971 for her performance in the film “Women in Love.” (Robert Dear / Associated Press)

She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992. Jackson spent 23 years as a Labor Party lawmaker, serving as a minister for transportation in then-Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first government in 1997.

She found herself at odds with Blair over the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She said Blair’s decision to enter the U.S.-led war without the United Nations’ authorization left her “deeply, deeply ashamed.”

“The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly,” Jackson said before the invasion.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament in 2015 and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”