Roberto Orci, ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Transformers’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ writer-producer, dies at 51

Roberto Orci, the producer and writer behind “Hawaii Five-0,” “Star Trek” and “Transformers,” has died.

Roberto Orci, the producer and writer behind the TV reboot “Hawaii Five-0,” “Star Trek,” “Transformers” and several other action-adventure movies, died on Tuesday at his Los Angeles home after a battle with kidney disease. He was 51.

His manager, Mike De Trana at Anvil Entertainment, confirmed Orci’s death to The Times.

“He was a visionary storyteller with a boundless heart and a beautiful soul,” Orci’s brother J.R. Orci said in a statement. “But beyond his creative talents, he was a compassionate friend who would put his life on hold to help a stranger and find room in his home for the most overlooked pup at the shelter.”

The screenwriter and producer was born in Mexico City and lived there with his family before they moved to the U.S. when he was 9. He attended the Santa Monica-area private school Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, where he met his longtime creative partner, Alex Kurtzman.

Orci got his start producing and writing for television series in the late ‘90s and early aughts, hitting the ground running with series including “Alias,” “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Xena: Warrior Princess.”

In 2009, Orci served as the executive producer and screenwriter for the highly anticipated film reboot of “Star Trek,” which put his career into overdrive. Shortly after his “Star Trek” success, Orci worked on many hit films, including “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Locke & Key” and “Cowboys & Aliens.”

Orci is survived by his father Roberto Orci Sr., mother Macuqui Robau-Garcia and siblings J.R Orci, Taylor Orci and Courtney Ford.

This is a developing story.