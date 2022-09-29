Program Director

The Raise Foundation

Gary Taylor Jr. is a true believer in the prevention of child abuse and comes from a family rooted in the values of public service. He worked for Latino Health Access prior to starting with The Raise Foundation (TRF). During his time with TRF, he has been the coordinator of a family resource center and then promoted to overall program director for the countywide nonprofit. Since fiscal year 2018, he has elevated TRF in substantial ways. He has been deeply invested in this nonprofit 100 percent. From 2018- 2021, community outreach went from 4,877 to 62,052 of life-saving materials distributed; and community presentations grew from 18 to 78. Thanks to Taylor’s work as a strategic visionary and his exceptional people-to-people skills, the OC Child Abuse Prevention Council convened by The Raise Foundation is seen and utilized as the central leader in child abuse prevention in the county.