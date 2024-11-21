Cynthia Erivo on preparing for ‘Wicked,’ Saoirse Ronan talks ‘The Outrun’ and ‘Blitz’

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

In the Oscar-season premiere of The Envelope video podcast, “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo explains how she and the film’s creative team found the perfect Elphaba green and Saoirse Ronan discusses her two awards contenders, addiction drama “The Outrun” and World War II epic “Blitz.”