Roki Sasaki signs with the Dodgers
For the third time in 13 months, the Dodgers are signing a superstar from Japan.
And this time it’s coming at a discount, with the club on Friday striking an agreement to sign 23-year-old pitcher Roki Sasaki for a $6.5-million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
Sasaki announced he was signing with the Dodgers in a post on Instagram.
