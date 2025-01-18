Advertisement
Sports

Roki Sasaki signs with the Dodgers

By Jack Harris
Dylan Hernández and Mark E. Potts
For the third time in 13 months, the Dodgers are signing a superstar from Japan.

And this time it’s coming at a discount, with the club on Friday striking an agreement to sign 23-year-old pitcher Roki Sasaki for a $6.5-million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

Sasaki announced he was signing with the Dodgers in a post on Instagram.
