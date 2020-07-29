Patt Says: Rose Parade
New Year’s Day is going to look a lot different. There will not be a Rose Parade in Pasadena on January first.
As L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison reminds us, the parade has reflected both the victories and challenges of our nation. And, she has a sparkling suggestion for the next grand marshal.
Here’s what Patt says.
