LA Times Today: Congressman Adam Schiff pushes for democracy reforms
LA Times Today: Congressman Adam Schiff pushes for democracy reforms

Oct. 2, 2020
2:28 PM
With the elections just over a month away, Congressman Adam Schiff and other Democrats are pushing for major legislation to prevent presidential abuses of power, among other reforms.

Congress took similar actions in the post-Watergate era.

The congressman joins us to talk about his recent op-ed in the L.A. Times, in which he made the case for reform.
