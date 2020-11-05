LA Times Today: Editorial - If shopping malls can reopen, museums should be able to do so too

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in California, various retail businesses are up and running—but not museums.



LA Times editorial writer Carla Hall makes the case for why museums should be allowed to reopen.