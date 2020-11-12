LA Times Today: Can President Trump pardon himself?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

When President Trump leaves office in January he faces potential liability for any criminal acts he may have committed while in office or before.



Without the immunity of the presidency, Trump would be accountable like anyone else.



It begs the question: Would Trump try and pardon himself? Is that even possible?



L.A. Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman has the story.