LA Times Today: Op-Ed: Countering truth decay

According to research, Americans have reached a point where we no longer agree on basic facts. Many no longer trust their government or its institutions.



The non-partisan RAND Corporation is leading a “countering truth decay” initiative, which explores the diminishing reliance on facts and analysis in the US.