LA Times Today: OpEd: Why we need a law to stop private profiteers who thrive on mass incarceration

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Ava Duvernay’s 2016 documentary “13th” explores how our nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.



Of the two million people incarcerated in the United States, roughly 40 percent are African-Americans, even though they’re less than 7 percent of the population.



How did this happen? And what does President Joe Biden hope to do about it?



L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson wrote an opinion piece about ending mass incarceration.