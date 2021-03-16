LA Times Today: Op-Ed: The Equality Act is historic bill for LGBTQ rights, but will the pendulum swing again?
Last month, the House narrowly passed the Equality Act which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
The bill now heads to the Senate where it could have a difficult time drawing enough Republican support to advance.
L.A. Times Op-Ed columnist LZ Granderson shared the story.
