LA Times Today: After Meghan and Harry’s interview, royal family has to decide what ‘family’ means

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s dominated the news for more than a week: the Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry. L.A. Times’ royals expert Patt Morrison joined us with her thoughts on the royal fall out.