LA Times Today: Eight years after USC shooting, columnist’s perspective on mandatory sentencing shifts
In 2014, L.A. Times columnist Sandy Banks wrote about Brandon Spencer, a 21-year-old who had just been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for shooting into a crowd at a Halloween party on the USC campus. Her column was a harsh take on a tragic case, prompting many complaints from readers.
Seven years later, Sandy wrote about the case again. But, this time around, her stance has changed.
Sandy joined us to explain.
