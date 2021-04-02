LA Times Today: Op-Ed: The real Rodney King
Thirty years ago, the nation watched as video captured four LAPD officers violently beat Rodney King. It was one of the darkest chapters of Los Angeles history.
To close friends and family, king was very different than the man the world saw. To them, he was just “Glen.”
Dennis McDougal, a former L.A. Times staff writer, is a co-producer of an upcoming documentary series about Rodney King. He wrote an Op-Ed for the paper and joins us now to share his view of what the world got wrong.
