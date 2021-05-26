Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: What’s changed one year after George Floyd’s murder?
LA Times Today: What’s changed one year after George Floyd’s murder?

For journalists, the events of the year following George Floyd’s murder have been a challenge, physically and emotionally.

L.A. Times Op-Ed columnist LZ Granderson wrote about it and joined us.
