LA Times Today: Trump’s White House counsel finally testifies. Will it be enough?
More than two years after Congress subpoenaed President Trump’s White House counsel, Don McGahn will finally testify tomorrow morning. But his testimony around the president’s obstruction of justice in the Mueller Report comes with ground rules, which some see as a shift in our democracy.
L.A. Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman is here to shed light on what may or may not be revealed in the coming days and what that says about our justice system.
