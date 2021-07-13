LA Times Today: How Boyle Heights became a model for grass-roots American democracy
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Boyle Heights, located on L.A.'s Eastside, is known as an historical Mexican-American neighborhood.
But at one time, it was home to families immigrating to the United States from all over the world.
USC history professor George Sanchez wrote an L.A. Times Op-Ed calling the neighborhood “a model for grass-roots American democracy.”
But at one time, it was home to families immigrating to the United States from all over the world.
USC history professor George Sanchez wrote an L.A. Times Op-Ed calling the neighborhood “a model for grass-roots American democracy.”