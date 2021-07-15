LA Times Today: Tackling homelessness in Venice Beach
As crews continue to clear out the tent city in Venice Beach - neighbors and activists are trying to unite.
L.A. Times columnist Robin Abcarian and local homelessness advocate Heidi Roberts have been on the ground and bring personal stories.
