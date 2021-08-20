LA Times Today: The Times’ editorial board weighs in on California recall
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
We’re one month out from the gubernatorial recall vote and the L.A. Times editorial board writes that “Removing Newsom and replacing him would be a disaster.”
Editorial page editor Sewell Chan explains that decision, and shares what Governor Newsom and his biggest challenger had to say.
