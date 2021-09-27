LA Times Today: Dr. Lucy Jones on Haiti earthquake and lessons for Los Angeles
Last month, a 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti. The quake destroyed or damaged nearly 140-thousand buildings, it killed more than two thousand people, and injured another 12 thousand.
So, how would high-rise buildings in Downtown L.A. survive the next big one?
Dr. Lucy jones is a research associate at the seismological lab of Caltech and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society.
In a Times’ Op-Ed column, Dr. Jones wrote that recovering from a quake is very different than surviving one. She joined us to explain.
