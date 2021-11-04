LA Times Today: Opinion: Is it time to release Sirhan Sirhan from prison?
On June 5, 1968, Sirhan Sirhan assassinated senator and presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
The 77-year-old has now served 53 years in prison and the California parole board recently recommended him for parole.
L.A. Times columnist Nicholas Goldberg has some thoughts about the possibility of Sirhan Sirhan becoming a free man.
