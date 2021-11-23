LA Times Today: Book banning in 2021? Author’s book removed from school shelves
Banning books from public schools is becoming a popular political move that inflames passions on both sides—especially in the run-up to the recent elections.
Christopher Noxon’s book, “Good Trouble: Lessons from the Civil Rights Playbook,” has been removed from three high school libraries—while it’s currently under review.
Christopher wrote an Op-Ed piece for the L.A. Times and joined us to talk about it.
