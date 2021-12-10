LA Times Today: Couple figuring out a ‘new normal’ in the COVID era, aims for a less sexist division of labor
During the pandemic, the gender gap in relationships grew wider—especially when it came to who does what in the household.
Some of that has to do with the number of women who left the workforce.
In an Op-Ed for the Times, Nate and Kaley Klemp gave us a fresh perspective on this age-old issue.
