LA Times Today: Patt Says: Kobe Bryant statue isn’t the only monument with typos

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Every smart phone comes with auto-correct, saving the day for users who mess up the spelling of a word in a text or email. But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes, we may be a little too reliant on spell check after a number of misspellings were found on a new memorial statue in downtown L.A.



Here’s what Patt says.